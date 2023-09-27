HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ernakulam General Hospital conducts 28 hernia surgeries in a day

September 27, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
The team of doctors and support staff that conducted 28 hernia surgeries at the General Hospital on Wednesday.

The team of doctors and support staff that conducted 28 hernia surgeries at the General Hospital on Wednesday.

The General Hospital, Ernakulam, performed 28 laparoscopic hernia repair procedures on Wednesday. A press release in this regard said that such a camp was conducted in view of the wide prevalence of hernia in the post-COVID period.

Beneficiaries were selected from patients in Ernakulam and surrounding areas. Senior consultant surgeon Dr. Saji Mathew and anesthesiologists Dr. Madhu, Dr. Susan, Dr. Renu, and Dr. Shirley led the procedures.  

Its invasive nature, low chance of infections, and almost zero chance of recurrence make hernia repair in laparoscopic mode significant, according to the release.  

It said around 10% of the 800 surgeries conducted at the General Hospital were in this mode. Hospital superintendent Dr. Shahirsha commended the team for carrying out the surgeries.

Related Topics

hospital and clinic / Kochi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.