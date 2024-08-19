Ernakulam General Hospital adds a novel component to palliative care, to deliver books to patients

The ‘Nilavu’ Palliative Care unit at the Ernakulam General Hospital is set to add a novel component to its treatment protocol for bedridden patients under its care.

The unit is set to launch a programme on September 13 for delivering books to patients confined to their homes and destined to lead a largely desolate life. Among the patients are those suffering from cancer, stroke, and paraplegia and are often left alone at home as their family members will be away for work.

“The nursing staff visiting the patients will deliver books, which the patients will either read on their own, or the nurse will read out to them. The immediate caregiver will also be encouraged to read out to patients as the objective is to infuse an additional component to develop a new culture of caregiving,” said Shahir Shah, Superintendent of the hospital.

This is yet another novel initiative by Nilavu, which has taken patients under its care on flight, metro and cruise trips to make their lives colourful. The programme is an extension of ‘Bookstander,’ a book lending project launched at the hospital in association with the Ernakulam Public Library for patients and bystanders earlier this month.

Of the around 1,000 patients registered with ‘Nilavu,’ 700-odd are bedridden at their homes. They seem to have been impressed by the ‘Bookstander’ project and have demanded a similar reading experience, which served as a trigger for the new programme. Apart from books, newspapers and periodicals will also be delivered at patients’ houses.

“Nilavu has a WhatsApp group of around 1,000 members, including volunteers, where we will publish the titles of the books available with us. The books of their choice will be delivered to them. We have also made a public appeal for more books,” said Mr. Shah.

Meanwhile, the Bookstander programme has evoked good response with 200 to 250 books having flown off the racks in just a fortnight.

“Malayalam fictional works by prominent writers are mostly in demand. There is 95% truthful return as well without a volunteer to keep an eye on all the time. We have made arrangements for collecting more books by way of donation from the public though it will not be allowed to be turned into a ruse for dumping old books,” said K.P. Ajith Kumar, secretary, Ernakulam Public Library.

The library on the first floor of the hospital above the casualty wing has around 300 books worth around ₹40,000. It mostly features works by all prominent Malayalam authors and those fit for casual reading. Books running into not more than 200 pages and could be held using one hand have been provided considering that all patients may not be able to hold big-sized books.