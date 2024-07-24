Ernakulam gears up to produce sufficient quantity of vegetables for Onam

Along with the Department of Agriculture, several voluntary groups and cooperatives in Ernakulam have set goals to produce sufficient quantity of vegetables and fruits during the Onam season.

As part of the nearly two-month-long campaign under the State-wide ‘Onathinorumuram Pachakkari’ (a platter of vegetables for Onam) programme, two lakh seed kits will be distributed in the district by the department. Sources said each kit would be sufficient for 1 to 1.5 cents, and the total area under vegetable cultivation in the district would be between 800 hectares and 1,000 hectares.

The campaign will be led by the department, which will distribute seeds and seedlings through over 1,000 offices across the State. Students, Kudumbashree members, households, cooperatives, and employees will be involved in the programme.

Ernakulam has seen a major effort by service cooperative banks at the local level to join the campaign. The vegetable cultivation programme in Kalamassery titled ‘Krishkoppam Kalamassery’ will see various crops being grown in around 250 acres for the Onam season.

The Kalamassery campaign has followed the Palliakkal Service Cooperative Bank model. “The cooperative has brought around 100 acres under Pokkali rice cultivation and 20 acres under vegetable farming, specifically for Onam,” said a bank official on Wednesday.

The programme in Kalamassery include a month-long seminar programme on agriculture and achieving sustainable development goals. Between August 5 and 28, there will be several meetings between experts and farmers. “An agricultural produce exhibition and sales will also be part of the programme,” said an official of the Palliakkal Service Cooperative Bank.