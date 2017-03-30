Ernakulam fares well in Budget spending

KOCHI: Local self government institutions in Ernakulam district has done relatively well in spending Budget allocation in the financial year that is about to end. As on March 30, the overall spending by the district stood at 57.27%. Local bodies in the district spent ₹289.07 crore of the allocation of ₹504.75 crore, according to State Planning Board figures.

Ernakulam stood third in terms of Budget expenditure, coming behind Pathanamthitta, which spent 58.92%, and Kollam that spent 58.06%. The average expenditure for the whole of Kerala is 54.34%.

Among municipalities, Thrikkakara is the topper, having spent 87.04% of the budget money. The municipality spent ₹10.85 crore of the 12.47 crore Budget.

Among the top spenders among municipalities are Muvattupuzha, Kalamassery, Angamaly, Eloor, and Thripunithura. However, Maradu and Kothamangalam municipalities have lagged. Their expenditure is 40.30% and 45.93% respectively.

Among district panchayats, Ernakulam is among those lagging in Budget fund utilisation. The district panchayat spent only 48.19% of the money.

For the record, Valakom in Ernakulam was declared the first panchayat in the State to execute all Plan projects. The panchayat had drawn up 164 projects for 2016-17 at an expenditure of ₹4.64 crore.

Meanwhile, the grama sabha meetings for the 13th Plan period has been scheduled between April 2 and 9. The meetings will mark the beginning of the second phase of the People’s Plan Programme. They will also pave the way for work on the Haritha Keralam (Green Kerala) programme.