Ernakulam educational sub-district lifts overall championship at District School Kalotsavam

November 25, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam educational sub-district won the overall championship at the District School Kalotsavam that concluded at Piravom on Friday.

Ernakulam educational sub-district won 879 points to emerge top on the point table. Aluva educational sub-district emerged the runner-up with 800 points followed by Muvattupuzha, with 763 points.

In the school-level category, St. Teresa’s CGHSS, Ernakulam emerged winners, with 307 points. Vidyadhiraja Vidya Bhavan EMHS, Aluva came second, with 216 points followed by St. Augustine’s Girls HSS, Muvattupuzha with 203 points.

In the higher secondary section, Ernakulam came top with 370 points followed by Aluva (334) and Muvattupuzha at third place with 321 points. Ernakulam retained its winning streak in the high school category too as it won 349 points. Aluva was at second place with 316 points followed by Muvattupuzha (303).

The concluding day of the five-day event witnessed a few tense moments when the audio system for the orchestra competition developed snags, resulting in protests from the participants and their teachers. It was resolve later. The number of appeals witnessed a spike on the last day of the fest.

A total of 105 appeals were received from various participants, who were not content with the evaluation done by the judges of various events. The Govt UP School, Koothattukulam was the cynosure of all eyes as it won the overall trophy in the school-wise category in the upper primary section. It won 58 points to reach the top position.

The winners of the district round of the fest will represent Ernakulam in the State School Kalotsavam to be held in Kollam in January 2024.