Ernakulam educational sub-district leading overall point tally at Kalolsavam

November 22, 2023 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Students presenting Oppana (UP category) at the Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam at Piravom on Tuesday.

Students presenting Oppana (UP category) at the Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam at Piravom on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Ernakulam educational sub-district continued its lead in the overall point tally at the Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam held at Piravom on Tuesday.

It won a total of 358 points to lead the table followed by Muvattupuzha educational sub-district in the second place (333) when the results were compiled around 9 p.m. Mattancherry educational sub-district, which was in the second position on Monday, slipped to the third place on Tuesday (326 points).

Students of St. Teresa’s Convent Girls’ High School who won the first place in the drama competition (high school category) at the Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam held at Piravom on Tuesday.

Students of St. Teresa’s Convent Girls’ High School who won the first place in the drama competition (high school category) at the Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam held at Piravom on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

In the HSS general category, Ernakulam educational sub-district was leading with 154 points. Mattancherry was in the second place with 135 points followed by Muvattupuzha (134). Ernakulam topped the high school category, with 147 points followed by Muvattupuzha (146) and Perumbavoor (140). Ernakulam was leading the UP general category, with 86 points followed by Perumbavoor (83) and Mattancherry (78).

In the school-level point tally, Hidayathul Islam HSS, Edavanakkad, Vypeen, was leading with 102 points followed by St. Teresa’s CGHSS, Ernakulam, in the second place (95) and St. Augustine’s Girls HSS, Muvattupuzha in the third position (82).

The number of appeals against the evaluation done by judges in various events went up from seven on Monday to 20 on Tuesday. In the higher secondary section, there were 10 appeals, while the corresponding number in the high school section was nine.

