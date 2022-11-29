Ernakulam educational sub-district leading in district school Kalolsavam

November 29, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam educational sub-district was leading the overall point tally at the District Revenue School Kalolsavam held at various venues in North Paravur on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schools under the Ernakulam educational sub-district earned a total of 351 points when results were declared around 7 p.m. North Paravur educational sub-district was in the second place with 318 points followed by Vypeen (306), Kolencherry (297), and Mattancherry (290).

In the school-wise lead position, St. Augustine’s Girls HSS, Muvattupuzha, was in the first place with 109 points. St. Teresa’s CGHSS, Ernakulam, was in the second place (104) followed by Hidayathul Islam HSS, Edavanakkad, in the third position (102).

In the Sanskrit Kalolsavam (upper primary section), Perumbavoor and Ernakulam were tied in the first place with 55 points each followed by Mattancherry (53) and North Paravur (51). The High School category witnessed a close competition among the Perumbavoor, Aluva and North Paravur educational sub-districts, with each winning 45 points.

In the Arabic Kalolsavam (upper primary section), Kolencherry, Aluva and Perumbavoor educational sub-districts won 23 points each. In the high school section, Vypeen was leading with 33 points followed by Kothamangalam and Perumbavoor with 29 points each.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve formally inaugurated the fest at SNM HSS, Moothakunnam, on Tuesday morning. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan presided over the function.