Ernakulam educational sub-district leading in district school Kalolsavam

November 29, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Ernakulam educational sub-district was leading the overall point tally at the District Revenue School Kalolsavam held at various venues in North Paravur on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schools under the Ernakulam educational sub-district earned a total of 351 points when results were declared around 7 p.m. North Paravur educational sub-district was in the second place with 318 points followed by Vypeen (306), Kolencherry (297), and Mattancherry (290).

In the school-wise lead position, St. Augustine’s Girls HSS, Muvattupuzha, was in the first place with 109 points. St. Teresa’s CGHSS, Ernakulam, was in the second place (104) followed by Hidayathul Islam HSS, Edavanakkad, in the third position (102).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the Sanskrit Kalolsavam (upper primary section), Perumbavoor and Ernakulam were tied in the first place with 55 points each followed by Mattancherry (53) and North Paravur (51). The High School category witnessed a close competition among the Perumbavoor, Aluva and North Paravur educational sub-districts, with each winning 45 points.

In the Arabic Kalolsavam (upper primary section), Kolencherry, Aluva and Perumbavoor educational sub-districts won 23 points each. In the high school section, Vypeen was leading with 33 points followed by Kothamangalam and Perumbavoor with 29 points each.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve formally inaugurated the fest at SNM HSS, Moothakunnam, on Tuesday morning. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan presided over the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US