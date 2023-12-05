Ernakulam DTPC’s luxury bus left to rust on D.H. Ground

December 05, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

A luxury bus operated by Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) remains out of action for the second year in a row, reportedly due to indecision on the mode of operating the bus which has since 2021 been left to rust at Durbar Hall Ground.

The bus remains an eyesore on the ground, despite the onset of the December-January peak tourist season in Kerala. There are also concerns about the bus suffering irreparable damage due to constant idling. “Demand for such tourist buses and smaller vehicles have increased phenomenally, also because of the Sabarimala pilgrim season. The idling bus is proof that little effort was made to restore it to running condition by the DTPC and other stakeholders concerned,” said tourism sources.

The luxury bus was part of the fleet of three such buses purchased by Kerala Tourism for approximately ₹50 lakh each in 2019 and given to Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC), which in turn handed it over to DTPCs of Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur. The purpose was to operate city tours and weekend tours to popular tourism destinations in nearby districts.

It has push-back seats, refrigerator, coffee maker, audio and video systems, wireless microphone, urinal and a fire extinguisher, apart from a luxurious interior. The bus began idling since early 2021 following an audit objection to handing it over to a private firm for daily operation.

While a section of officials cited a government circular under which the DTPC could do the needful for operating buses in a professional manner with private participation, others said it was best that the agency operated it all by itself. This could have been done by appointing crew members from the Employment Exchange, well in advance.

The DTPC had in October announced that it would repair the bus and ferry tourists to locales such as Malayatoor, Cherai, Munambam, Bhoothathankettu, Athirapilly, Ezhattumukhmam, Fort Kochi, and Mattancherry, based on a decision taken by the DTPC’s executive committee.

Without specifying a time frame, official sources said an estimate would be readied at a government-authorised workshop to repair the bus and to put it back on track after paying insurance and taxes. It could be deployed from the city or Fort Kochi, to operate city trips and also package tours to Munnar, Athirapilly, and Vazhachal. Crew members too would have to be found, they said.