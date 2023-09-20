Ernakulam DPC approves health projects worth ₹26.2 crore

September 20, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - KOCHI

The District Planning Committee (DPC) approved projects in the health sector worth ₹26.27 crore as per the health grant sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission to local bodies in the year 2022-23.

The projects will be implemented in 103 local bodies. It included the proposals mooted by 82 grama panchayats, seven block panchayats and 14 municipalities. The projects proposed include new buildings for health sub-centres and labs.

A meeting convened by the committee asked local bodies to submit proposals before the National Health Mission for construction of new buildings for health sub-centres and primary health centres at the earliest. Ernakulam District Panchayat president Ullas Thomas presented the district development report 2022-23 highlighting the development plans initiated by the District Planning Committee at the meeting.

