Ernakulam DLSA wins award

April 28, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Honey M. Varghese, Principal District Judge and Chairperson of the Ernakulam DLSA, and Renjith Krishnan, Sub Judge and Secretary, DLSA, Ernakulam, receiving the award from A. Muhammed Mushtaque, Executive Chairman, Kerala Legal Services Authority.

Honey M. Varghese, Principal District Judge and Chairperson of the Ernakulam DLSA, and Renjith Krishnan, Sub Judge and Secretary, DLSA, Ernakulam, receiving the award from A. Muhammed Mushtaque, Executive Chairman, Kerala Legal Services Authority. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Ernakulam District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) was adjudged the best District Legal Services Authority in Kerala.

The district unit was selected for the award considering its activities including programmes for the differently abled, tribespeople, senior citizens, and transgenders. Thiruvananthapuram and Manjeri DLSAs won the second and third prizes respectively.

Honey M. Varghese, Principal District Judge and Chairperson of the Ernakulam DLSA, and Renjith Krishnan, Sub Judge and Secretary, DLSA, Ernakulam, received the award from A. Muhammed Mushtaque, Executive Chairman, Kerala Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) and Judge, High Court of Kerala.

Judges of the Kerala High Court C.S Dias, Mary Joseph, and V. Syamkumar, Joshy John, District Judge and Member Secretary, KeLSA, and A. Jubiya, District Judge and Director, Alternative Dispute Resolution, spoke.

