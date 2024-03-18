Ernakulam district to have 2,294 polling stations for Lok Sabha elections

March 18, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam district will have 2,294 polling stations – 658 in urban areas and 1,636 in rural areas – spread across 14 Assembly constituencies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Kunnathunadu Assembly constituency will have the highest number of polling stations, 185, while the Ernakulam Assembly constituency will have the lowest at 140.

All the polling booths will be set up on the ground floor with ramps to be set up in all booths. All polling stations will have minimum assured facilities like toilets, drinking water, signage, help desk, voter facilitation centre, adequate light, and shade from scorching heat.

Among the polling stations, seven are considered hard to access. These polling stations are in Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, and Kothamangalam Assembly constituencies. The tribal-dominated Kothamangalam will account for five of those polling stations.

As many as 3,094 Electronic Voting Machines have been tested and kept ready for the polls.

Bharat Electronics Limited has readied M3 model machines. Besides, 2,980 control units and 3,209 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines are also ready.

A total of 12,864 polling officials will be deployed in the district. Besides, 237 buses, 15 mini buses, one boat and 400 light motor vehicles will be needed in the district for the election process.

Cochin University of Science and Technology will be the counting centre for the Ernakulam Parliament constituency and UC College at Aluva for the Chalakkudy Parliament constituency. Each of the 14 Assembly constituencies will have a centre each for the distribution of polling equipment on the eve of the polling.

Unlike in the past when the Ernakulam district collector was the returning officer for both the Ernakulam and Chalakkudy Parliament constituencies, this time around each constituency will have separate returning officer as directed by the Election Commission of India. The Ernakulam Additional District Magistrate will be the returning officer for Chalakkudy Parliament constituency.