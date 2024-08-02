Ernakulam district spared of heavy bouts of rain

Four relief camps housing 102 persons from 31 families continue to operate in Ernakulam district, which was largely spared of heavy bouts of rain for the second day running on August 2 (Friday).

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Green’ alert was sounded for the district for the day, though for while it seemed to have been scaled up to ‘orange.’ One house was partially damaged in wind and rain.

The district received 26.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending Friday 6 p.m. During the period, Nileeshwaram received the maximum rainfall of 53.5 mm followed by Perumbavoor (42 mm), NAS Kochi (40 mm) and Ernakulam South (38 mm).

Water level in all dams in the district recorded a falling trend. All six shutters of Malankara dam with a water level of 39.14 m remain open by 100 cm. Idamalayar dam had a water level of 157.46 m and all its shutters remain closed. All shutters of Bhoothathankettu barrage remain open.

The river basin at Kalady recorded a water level of 3.43 m, Marthandavarma 1.66 m and Mangalapuzha 1.92 m. Water level at all points showed a declining trend.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.