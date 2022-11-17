  1. EPaper
Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam to be held in North Paravur

November 17, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam will be held in North Paravur from November 26 to December 1.

This is the 33rd edition of the district fest. SNM Higher Secondary School at Moothakunnam is the main venue. The fest is being held on the occasion of the centenary year of the school. The district fest is being held after a pandemic-induced gap of two years.

The winners of the fests held at the educational sub-district level will participate in the district fest. Seventeen organising committees have been formed for the smooth conduct of the fest. Representatives of teachers’ organisations will be the conveners of various committees. The elected representatives will act as chairmen.

The fest will be held as per the green protocol. Volunteers of NSS, NCC, and Scouts will be deployed at all venues. The winners at the district fest will represent Ernakulam in various competitions at the State School Kalolsavam to be held in Kozhikode from January 3 to 7.

