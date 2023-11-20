HamberMenu
Ernakulam district school Kalolsavam begins on a colourful note at Piravom

November 20, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, hoisting the flag at the start of the Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam at Piravom on Monday.

Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, hoisting the flag at the start of the Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam at Piravom on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement 

The Ernakulam District School Kalolsavam began on a colourful note at various venues across Piravom municipality on Monday.

Around 8,000 students from 14 educational sub-districts are attending the five-day fest being held in 15 venues. Competitions will be held for over 300 events. The winners will represent the district at the State School Arts Festival to be held in Kollam in January 2024. Besides the general arts fest, Arabic and Sanskrit literary fests are also being held at various venues.

Students of Little Flower HSS, Panayikkulam, Aluva, who stood first in folk song (HS category).

Students of Little Flower HSS, Panayikkulam, Aluva, who stood first in folk song (HS category). | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education Honey G. Alexander hoisted the flag in the morning. Piravom municipality chairperson Eliyamma Philip presided.

Swathi Sanjeev, GHSS, Veli, Fort Kochi, who became first in mono act (HSS category).

Swathi Sanjeev, GHSS, Veli, Fort Kochi, who became first in mono act (HSS category). | Photo Credit: Special arrangement 

The festival is held in compliance with the green protocol. Student volunteers have been deployed at all venues to ensure that there is no littering and use of plastic items. The food counter is being managed by Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboodiri. Vegetables for preparing various dishes were procured by students of 42 schools in Piravom from local farmers.

S. Aaradhya of Government Girls’ UP School, Ernakulam, who won the first place in mono act (UP section)

Traffic regulations will be in place in Piravom as part of the five-day fest. Parking of vehicles has been banned on both sides of roads in the town area.

Mattancherry leads

Mattancherry educational sub-district was leading the overall points tally, with 67 points when the results were compiled around 6.30 p.m. on Monday. Aluva and Ernakulam were tied at 63 points each for the second place, followed by North Paravur at third place with 59 points.

Mattancherry educational sub-district was also leading the overall point tally in the higher secondary (general) section, with 28 points. Angamaly was at second place (21), followed by Aluva (20).

In the high school section, Ernakulam educational sub-district was leading with 28 points, followed by Perumbavoor (25). North Paravur and Muvattupuzha were tied at 24 points each. North Paravur and Aluva were tied at first place in the upper primary (general) section, with 20 points each. Ernakulam and Angamaly were tied for the second position, with 18 points each.

