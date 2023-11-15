Ernakulam district school Kalolsavam at Piravom from November 20

November 15, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The 34th Ernakulam District Revenue School Kalolsavam will be held at Piravom from November 20 to 24.

Around 8,000 students from 14 educational sub-districts will participate in the five-day fest, which will determine the talents who will represent the district in the State school Kalolsavam to be held in January next year in Kollam.

The event will be held at four main venues and 11 sub-venues. Some venues will be named after late Minister T.M. Jacob, Father Abel of Kalabhavan, Kochi, and Mannarasala Umadevi Antharjanam. The names of other venues will reflect the cultural heritage of Piravom.

An organising committee led by Anoop Jacob, MLA, has stepped up efforts to make the fest a success by ensuring the support of various departments, agencies, and the public. Nineteen sub-committees have been formed to coordinate various aspects related to the fest. Representatives of teachers’ organisations will be the conveners of various committees. Elected representatives will act as chairmen.

The inaugural day will witness flag hoisting at the main venue. Literary competitions will be held on the first day followed by various stage events. The fest will be held as per the green protocol. Volunteers of NSS, NCC, and Scouts will be deployed at all venues.