Ernakulam District School Arts fest begins

Published - November 25, 2024 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Aluva and North Paravur educational sub-districts lead the overall points tally on day one of the 35th Ernakulam District Schools Art Festival

The Hindu Bureau

The students of SNM HSS, Moothakunnam, who won the Poorakkali event in the higher secondary category at the Ernakulam District School Arts Fest, which began at Kuruppumpady near Perumbavoor on November 25. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

The Aluva and North Paravur educational sub-districts topped the overall points tally on the first day of the 35th Ernakulam District Schools Art Festival, which commenced at various venues in Kuruppampady, North Paravur, on Monday (November 25).

Both sub-districts were tied for the first position with 128 points each. The host, Perumbavoor educational sub-district, secured the second spot with 124 points, according to results compiled by the organising committee at 7.30 p.m.

The students of Vidyadhiraja Vidyabhavan, Aluva, who won the Koodiyattom event in the high school category at the Ernakulam District School Arts Fest, which began at Kuruppumpady near Perumbavoor on November 25. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

In the school category, Vidyadhiraja Vidyabhavan, Aluva, led the tally with 55 points, followed by Hidayathul Islam Higher Secondary School, Edavanakkad, in second place with 43 points. St. Mary’s HSS, Morakkal, ranked third with 38 points.

A participant in the Koodiyattom (higher secondary) category preparing before the event at the Ernakulam District School Arts Fest, which began at Kuruppumpady near Perumbavoor on November 25. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

In the upper primary (general) category, Perumbavoor educational sub-district led with 31 points, followed by North Paravur (28) and Vypin (26). North Paravur also led in the high school (general) category with 51 points, while Perumbavoor came second with 48 points, followed by Kothamangalam (46).

