Ernakulam District School Arts fest begins

The Aluva and North Paravur educational sub-districts topped the overall points tally on the first day of the 35th Ernakulam District Schools Art Festival, which commenced at various venues in Kuruppampady, North Paravur, on Monday (November 25).

Both sub-districts were tied for the first position with 128 points each. The host, Perumbavoor educational sub-district, secured the second spot with 124 points, according to results compiled by the organising committee at 7.30 p.m.

In the school category, Vidyadhiraja Vidyabhavan, Aluva, led the tally with 55 points, followed by Hidayathul Islam Higher Secondary School, Edavanakkad, in second place with 43 points. St. Mary’s HSS, Morakkal, ranked third with 38 points.

In the upper primary (general) category, Perumbavoor educational sub-district led with 31 points, followed by North Paravur (28) and Vypin (26). North Paravur also led in the high school (general) category with 51 points, while Perumbavoor came second with 48 points, followed by Kothamangalam (46).

Aluva topped the higher secondary (general) category with 70 points, followed by Ernakulam (55) and North Paravur (54). Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam, hoisted the flag in the presence of Manoj Moothedan, president of the Ernakulam district panchayat, at the main venue in MGM Higher Secondary School, Kuruppampady.