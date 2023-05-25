Ernakulam district records 87.55% pass in Plus Two

May 25, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam district has emerged first with a pass percentage of 87.55 in the higher secondary school examinations 2023, the results of which were announced on Thursday. Ernakulam had stood second among the districts last year.

Of the 30,660 students registered from 199 schools in the district, 30,496 took the examination. Of them, 26,698 qualified for higher studies. The number of students who secured A Plus in all subjects stood at 3,121, higher than last year.

The number of schools, which recorded a cent per cent pass, came down this year. Seven schools, including a special school, secured cent per cent pass. There were nine schools last year in the category from the district.