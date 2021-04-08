Kochi

Ernakulam district records 74.17% voting

The updated figures provided by the authorities suggest that Ernakulam district recorded 74.17% polling on Tuesday, which is a drop by 5% from the figures for the 2016 Assembly polls.

The district had then recorded a polling percentage of 79.9.

The highest turnout was recorded in the Kunnathunad constituency that witnessed a four-cornered contest between the LDF, UDF, NDA, and 20 Twenty. The segment saw 80.99% of voters exercise franchise. At the same time, figures indicated a drop in poll percentage, as 85.93% polling was registered in 2016.

In Paravur, 77.15% of the 2,01,317 voters exercised franchise on April 6. It was 83.94% in 2016.

Five constituencies in the district witnessed over 75% polling, with Kothamangalam (76.89%) topping the chart. The other constituencies that registered over 75% polling are Perumbavoor (76.33%), Angamaly (76.11%), Kalamassery (75.82%), and Aluva (75.33%).

The voters of the Ernakulam constituency, it appeared, were apathetic to voting, as only 65.9%, the lowest among the 14 constituencies in the district, voted. Yet, it was higher than the figures of the 2019 bypoll. Then, only 56% voters had turned up at polling booths, marking the lowest ever turnout in the constituency.

The polling figures of the other constitutions are Vypeen 74.72%, Kochi 69.84%, Thripunithura 73.28%, Thrikkakara 69.28%, Piravom 72.47%, and Muvattupuzha 73.57%.

