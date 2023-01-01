Ernakulam district planning committee meeting reviews progress of projects

January 01, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KOCHI

A meeting of the District Planning Committee (DPC) here on Saturday reviewed the progress of work on Plans for the financial year 2022-23 by local self-government bodies. DPC Chairman and district panchayat president Ullas Thomas said coordination among different departments for completing the Plan works should be strengthened, according to a communication from the Public Relations department here.

The DPC also discussed the progress on implementation of joint programmes like financial support for dialysis, ‘Naipunyanagaram’ to spread digital literacy among the elderly, establishment of Miyawaki forests, taking up paddy cultivation on fallow land, producing seeds for pokkali cultivation, soil and water conservation, milk subsidy for dairy farmers, and fourth phase of cancer detection programmes in the district.

The meeting also discussed a programme to provide scooters with side wheels for the differently abled. There was discussion on preparation of programmes for 2023-24. It was declared that all local bodies in the district would finalise the annual report for various programmes by January 16 to be presented before the DPC.

Strengthening of gender resource centres, promoting farm tourism and responsible tourism, tourism destination challenge programme, improving income of Haritha Karma Sena members, and appointment of socio-psychological counsellors in schools are to be given importance in the upcoming yearly plan.

DPC members Deepu Kunjukutty, Shaimi Varghese, Sharada Mohan, Lissy Alex, M. S. Anilkumar, Manoj Muthedan, Reetha Paul and Mathews Varkey, and District Planning Officer P.A. Fathima were among those who participated in the meeting.