Ernakulam district panchayat’s job portal registration evokes good response

25 October 2021 18:42 IST

Mobile application with information on skilled and semi-skilled workers to be developed

The district panchayat has received good response to a campaign to register skilled and semi-skilled workers in various fields under the banner of a skill registry and job portal envisaged to ensure job opportunities throughout the year for the registered. The first phase of the registration began on Monday and saw more than 200 workers registering themselves, said district panchayat president Ullas Thomas.

He said the project, under the 2021-22 financial plan, would achieve its aim of providing a repository on the availability of workers throughout the year.

The aim of the programme is to develop a mobile application, which will provide information on the availability of workers as well as on the market demand for workers on a daily basis. Kerala Academy For Skills Excellence (KASE) will partner the district panchayat in the venture.

The panchayat will also enlist the help of Kochi Corporation, municipalities and panchayats in ensuring that skilled and semi-skilled workers are listed. The workers can upload the details of their work experience, expertise and wages they demand on the application. The app will also specify the location of the workers, who will be rated according to the quality of their service, availability and other parameters.

The Kudumbashree Mission, industrial training centres and employment department were also involved in developing the database, said Mr. Thomas. The platform will help interaction between those needing service and those providing it without middlemen or service charges.

Those skilled in repairing household equipment such as ACs, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens, fans, iron boxes, computers, mixers and grinders and gas stoves as well as electricians, plumbers carpenters, painters, coconut climbers, domestic helps and drivers will be among those listed in the registry.