Ernakulam district panchayat wins recognition for healthcare initiatives

Published - August 13, 2024 09:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The implementation of various programmes in the health sector in the 2022-23 fiscal has enabled the Ernakulam district panchayat to bag the ‘Ardra Kerala’ award of the State government.

It topped the category of district panchayats for interventions made in health and allied sectors. The district panchayat spent around ₹7.25 crore in the health sector during the 2022-23 fiscal. A palliative care project titled ‘Sneha Spandanam’ was implemented through three district hospitals. A dialysis follow-up treatment aid programme was implemented in association with grama panchayats. A cancer screening programme was also launched in various panchayats, according to a communication.

Various programmes were conducted at the haemophilia treatment centre at the District Hospital, Aluva. A programme for buying Ayurvedic medicines for women and children was implemented under the title ‘Mathruvandanam’. For the elderly, the district panchayat launched a special initiative titled ‘Vayoraksha’.

Manoj Moothedan, district panchayat president, said a major intervention was made in the health sector by implementing programmes in various areas. The ‘Unnikkorumutham’ project, which screened health issues faced by children belonging to Scheduled Caste communities in Kuttampuzha panchayat, was also considered while selecting the district panchayat for the recognition.

public health/community medicine / Kochi

