Ernakulam District Panchayat to promote entrepreneurship

Start-up conclave, workshops to be organised

The district panchayat has decided to organise a conclave of start-ups and four separate workshops for promoting entrepreneurship that generate jobs.

The decision was taken at a development seminar organised here on Thursday as a prelude to drawing up the 2022-23 annual Plan projects.

Farm tourism has been identified as another focal area. The district panchayat is also planning to launch Sujalam, a project modelled along the district administration’s Operation Vahini, for encouraging fallow land farming and preventing flooding. Operation Vahini was launched by the district administration to remove the obstructions in Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers and their tributaries.

A comprehensive health scheme will be implemented in scheduled caste and scheduled tribe colonies. A study about kidney ailments will be held based on which solutions will be drawn up. The development seminar called for the continuation of the Karunya Sparsham programme for supporting patients in need of dialysis.

Demand was also raised for preparing the asset register of grama-block-district panchayat. A comprehensive survey of all families in the district and the preparation of a database based on it was another demand made at the seminar.

Earlier inaugurating the seminar, Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas called for people-friendly development projects and urged local bodies to strive towards accomplishing that. District panchayat president Ullas Thomas presided.

District panchayat development standing committee chairperson Ranikutty George presented the project. Vice president Shiny George, standing committee chairpersons, and officials attended the seminar.