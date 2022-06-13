Ernakulam district panchayat to launch apparel units for women

Support offered through People’s Plan allocation; 85% subsidy for project implementation

A string of apparel-making units are being launched by the Ernakulam district panchayat with a view to providing employment to women’s groups. The first of such units, ‘Bhoomika’, has been launched in Kunnukara panchayat, said Ullas Thomas, district panchayat president, on Monday. He added that the launch of the first apparel unit, comprising five women, was supported by subsidy extended by the district panchayat to find gainful employment for women.

Sources in the Ernakulam District Industries Centre said the Kunnukara unit had received a loan of ₹3 lakh through the Union Bank of India. The district panchayat is providing support through People’s Plan allocation, and 85% subsidy was being offered for the implementation of the project.

Sajitha S., secretary of the group of women at Kunnukara, which has established the unit, said they would be imparted training through the initiative of the district panchayat, and that the group expected considerable work orders in the coming days.

Another apparel-making unit has been launched at Karukutty near Angamaly. Named ‘Thread and Needle’, the Karukutty unit has been extended a subsidy of ₹2.84 lakh through the Union Bank of India to launch the project, sources in the Industries department said. They added that two more units, one at Mulanthuruthy and another at Nellikkuzhi near Perumbavoor, were being established during the current financial year.

The annual budget of the district panchayat for 2022-23, which envisages a total revenue of nearly ₹200 crore, has given emphasis to employment generation. Besides providing support to farming through supply of seeds and fertilizers to farmers, the district panchayat expects to create jobs in other sectors through ventures like apparels units.