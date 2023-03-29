ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam district panchayat to establish reference library in honour of Vyloppilly

March 29, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam district panchayat will establish a public reference library with books on poet Vyloppilly Sreedhara Menon.

The district panchayat will also allocate ₹10 lakh for the Vyloppilly memorial, said district panchayat president Ullas Thomas on Wednesday. He was speaking at the inauguration of a memorial for the poet at the Mulanthuruthy Government Higher Secondary School.

The district panchayat also proposes to build a common space for writers and cultural activists at Mulanthuruthy, where the poet was born. The local body would organise cultural and knowledge meets without disrupting academic activities at the Higher Secondary School, Mr. Thomas added.

Sculptor Shivadas Edakkattuvayal, who created the figure ‘Ammayum Kunjum’ (mother and child), was honoured at the programme on Wednesday. The memorial in honour of Vyloppilli was established at a cost of ₹5 lakh. His popular poem Mampazham was composed when Vyloppilli was a teacher at the Mulamthuruthy school in 1936.

