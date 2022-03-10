Ernakulam district panchayat presents surplus budget

Stress on social security and justice, employment generation, and environment protection

The Ernakulam district panchayat, presenting the annual budget for 2022-23, emphasised social security and justice as well as overall development, employment generation, and protection of environment, including carbon neutral agriculture and revival of water sources.

Shiny George, vice president of the district panchayat, said in her presentation that the panchayat expected a total revenue of ₹196.61 crore, including surplus from last year, an expenditure of ₹191.66 crore, and a surplus of ₹4.95 crore.

One of the targets of the budget is to generate substantial employment opportunities during the year and to this end, the programmes will include providing free seed and fertilizers to farmers, helping mechanisation of the farm sector as well as supporting agriculture start-ups, according to the budget.

Creation of a situation where farmers will get remunerative prices and where they will be able to sell their products with ease will be other areas of attention during the ensuing year.

The budget has set aside ₹20 lakh for encouraging carbon netural agricultural activities, ₹50 lakh to bring fallow land under cultivation, ₹50 lakh for encouraging pokkali rice cultivation, ₹4 crore for irrigation programmes, ₹1.5 crore to encourage rice paddy cultivation, ₹10 lakh to help start-ups and research in the farm sector, and ₹50 lakh each for encouraging coconut and nutmeg cultivation in the district. The budget also said that ₹20 lakh was being set aside for establishing periodic soil testing facilities.

As part of its drive to take better care of the environment, ₹1 crore each has been set aside for establishing a septage treatment plant and a modern slaughter house. A total of ₹3 crore has been set aside for establishing modern crematoriums in panchayats in the district.

The budget has also substantial provisions for infrastructure development. It has set aside ₹2 crore for developing new roads, ₹61 crore for maintenance of existing roads, ₹five crore for new buildings, and ₹75 lakh for building a new mini auditorium.

The budget said the Adivasi Heritage Village programme, proposed in the last budget, would be revived, and ₹20 lakh was being set aside for the purpose. The project will come up at Panthapra Colony and will be a centre for both collection and sale of produce collected by tribespeople. Besides, it will also be an aggregation and sales centre for artefacts, traditional food items, utensils, and musical instruments from tribespeople.

Work on a biodiversity park has been completed in Koovappady panchayat, and ₹20 lakh has been set aside for the protection of endangered flora and fauna.