Ernakulam district panchayat budget focuses on waste management

March 22, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam district panchayat presented its budget for 2023-24 focussing on resolving garbage menace and enhancing job opportunities

The budget presented by Sanitha Rahim, vice president, showed an estimated revenue of ₹150.45 crore and expenditure of ₹145.8 crore.

The budget included proposals for the welfare of SC/ST communities and transgender community and infrastructure development.

The budget proposed a comprehensive waste management project. A special action plan will be formulated as part of the project. Waste generated will be collected in association with the district administration. A ‘blue army’ on the lines of the Haritha Karma Sena will be formed to check illegal dumping of waste in waterbodies. It will be launched as a pilot project in select coastal panchayats.

