Ernakulam District Literacy Mission to offer 10th, higher secondary equivalent courses for free

January 07, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Literacy Mission has made the 10th and higher secondary equivalent courses completely free, thanks to the district panchayat. The local body has rolled out a ₹15-lakh project that will subsidise the expenses of doing equivalent courses.

The Kerala State Literacy Mission runs fourth, seventh, 10th and higher secondary equivalent courses for those who could not either attend school or were forced to drop out owing to domestic circumstances. The fourth and seventh equivalent courses are being offered free, while the 10th and higher secondary equivalent courses entail a course fee and registration fee of ₹1,750 and ₹100 and ₹2,200 and ₹300 respectively.

“We wanted to ensure that no one was denied the opportunity to learn owing to financial reasons. We will continue to allocate funds for the project in the coming years as well,” said Ullas Thomas, district panchayat president.

The maiden project will benefit potential candidates to enrol for the forthcoming 17th and 7th batch of the 10th and higher secondary courses respectively. The duration of the course is 10 months and two years, and the current batches have 1,750 and 2,300 candidates respectively. Humanities and commerce are on offer in the higher secondary equivalent course.

“This is for the first time that the District Literacy Mission is offering the two courses for free. On many occasions, people have approached us lamenting how they wished to study despite their advanced age but could not for financial reasons. There were even instances where women who were desperate to learn pawned their gold ornaments to generate resources to join the courses,” said Deepa James, coordinator, District Literacy Mission.

Exams for the 10th and higher secondary courses are conducted by Pareeksha Bhavan and the Higher Secondary Directorate.

The courses have traditionally evoked good response except for the one year when it was restricted online owing to the pandemic. Registration for the new batches will end on January 30.

