Ernakulam district Kudumbashree unit leads in Onam sales

Around 2,400 entrepreneurs, 1,600 joint liability groups and 16 cafe units were involved in the Onam sales

September 02, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Kudumbashree’s Onam market at Ramamangalam.

The Kudumbashree’s Onam market at Ramamangalam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement 

The Ernakulam district unit of the Kudumbashree mission recorded ₹3.3 crore in Onam season sales, ahead of other districts in the State.

The Kudumbashree unit in the district opened 102 Community Development Society-level Onam markets. Besides, two outlets of Kudumbashree products and three food units were opened, said a press release from the Kudumbashree mission here.

Around 2,400 entrepreneurs, 1,600 joint liability groups and 16 cafe units were involved in the Onam sales, the press release added.

The items on sale at the Kudumbashree units included different types of payasams and banana chips.

Onam sales was also a big opportunity for Kudumbashree Joint Liability Groups groups to sell products from the farms they are cultivating. The press release said that the success of the Kudumbashree units during the Onam season can be attributed to the coordinated action by CDS chairpersons, CDS executive members, member secretaries, accountants, local government bodies, and Kudumbashree officials.

The activities were coordinated by Kudumbashree district mission coordinator T.M. Regina, assistant mission coordinator Ambili Thankappan, and district programme manager P.R. Arun.

