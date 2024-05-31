Ernakulam district consumer rights commission orders arrest of KWA official for non-compliance with directive

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered the arrest of a Kerala Water Authority (KWA) official on charge of non-compliance with an order directing to ensure water supply to a consumer and pay compensation of ₹65,000 for securing an illegal written undertaking from her.

The Commission comprising D.B. Binu, president, and members, including V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. had issued the verdict on a petition filed by Mariamma A.K. of Champakkara at Maradu in February. The Commission decreed that KWA’s act of securing a special undertaking from the petitioner assuring not to complain and to pay the bill without fail even if there was no water supply amounted to an unfair trade practice.

The Station House Officer of Hill Palace police has been asked to arrest and produce the KWA Thripunithura sub-division assistant executive engineer as per Section 72 of the Consumer Protection Act. The warrant was issued on an execution petition filed by the petitioner.

Despite having a domestic water connection since May 2018, the complainant had faced consistent issues with water supply. The complainant pointed out that despite paying water bills, the supply had been insufficient. This, the petitioner alleged, amounted to an unfair trade practice, negligence, and deficiency in service.

Notwithstanding a written complaint to the Superintending Engineer of KWA in September 2018, the situation did not improve. KWA dismissed all the allegations, while stating that the water connection was initially not sanctioned as the complainant’s residence was at the tail end of the distribution line. The connection was eventually granted after receiving the special undertaking from the petitioner. KWA further claimed the petitioner didn’t address technical issue pointed out at her end.

In its order, the commission observed that access to drinking water was part of the Right to Life enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.