Ernakulam district consumer panel penalises automobile spare parts dealer for not replacing counterfeit products

The Ernakulam District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission has ordered an automobile spare parts company to compensate a customer for the alleged sale of counterfeit products as original and declining to replace them thus resorting to deficiency of service and unfair trade practice.

The Commission comprising D.B. Binu, president, and members including V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. had issued the verdict on a petition filed by Pramodan V.S. of Mazhuvannur against Perumbavoor-based Roots Auto Parts. The complainant, a contract driver, had bought two headlights for ₹5,600 each from the opposite party to resolve the issue of water seeping into the headlight of his vehicle on January 17, 2023. The purchase was made relying on the assurance that they were original products bought out by the automobile company concerned.

However, the problem recurred as water seeped into one of the headlights obscuring visibility. But the establishment declined to replace it. Subsequently, on consulting a workshop, the complainant was told that the headlight was not original. Following this, the complainant petitioned the Commission.

However, the opposite party did not respond to the Commission’s notice. “Given the evidence and the opposite party’s non-compliance, it is clear that the opposite party is liable for the deficiencies in service and the resulting inconvenience and potential danger caused to the complainant. The opposite party must be held accountable for providing a counterfeit product and failing to address the issue upon the complainant’s complaint,” the Commission observed.

The opposite party’s failure to provide a satisfactory resolution or even engage in the proceedings indicates a lack of accountability and disregard for consumer rights. Their inaction supports the complainant’s allegations of fraudulent practice and deficient service, the Commission concluded.

Consequently, the Commission directed the opposite party to replace the headlights, and pay ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 as compensation and towards the cost of litigation.