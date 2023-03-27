Ernakulam District Collector to draw up estimate for implementation of fire and rescue services proposal on Brahmapuram in consultation with experts

March 27, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOCHI

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh is in the process of working out the estimate for implementing the proposal submitted by the Fire and Rescue Services department for the Kochi Corporation’s Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant.

He said that since the estimate was missing from the proposal, he was working with fire consultants to draw up the estimate. Mr. Umesh had already said that funds would not be an issue for the implementation of the proposal as the District Disaster Management Authority was willing to bear the expense, and that even the State government would be approached, if need be.

According to the proposal, it is ideal to maintain firefighting equipment for dousing any fire on garbage heaps spread across 70-odd acres at the plant itself. It then goes on to list the equipment to be bought immediately. It includes five high-pressure pumps, 50 delivery hoses with coupling and accessories,10 dividing breaching with control valve, five ordinary breaches, five hand-controlled multi-purpose branch, 100 metres of rope made of polypropylene, 10 shovels, two thermal imaging cameras, and 100 canister masks.

Besides, the proposal also calls for buying two each jockey pumps, electric pumps, and diesel pumps, in addition to two static fire water tanks of two lakh litres each and two overhead tanks of 5,000 litres each in the next six months.