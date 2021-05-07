Ernakulam district borders closed ahead of lockdown

Kochi

07 May 2021 18:04 IST

Rural police warn of stern action against those violating norms

The Ernakulam Rural police have closed the district borders with barricades and strengthened security from Friday midnight just hours before the State-wide lockdown kicked in.

While cargo vehicles dealing in essential commodities will be allowed inter-district passage, the rest will be stopped and turned away unless they produce relevant pass or are eligible for exemptions as announced by the government.

“Vehicles of those who fail to produce relevant documents will be confiscated. Stern action will be taken against those found outside without justifiable reasons. Crowding of all sorts will remain banned,” said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Advertising

Advertising

More police personnel have been deployed for the enforcement of restrictions in connection with the lockdown. Police pickets have been put up at all important points. Special teams have been deployed to take action against those engaged in scaremongering and misinformation campaigns on social media. Mr. Karthik warned of strict action against those found engaged in such activities.

For migrants

The Rural police have deployed 34 liaison officers to ensure the well-being of migrant workers.

Those who are proficient in migrant languages have been assigned with the task of visiting migrant worker settlements to interact with them. They will also embark on COVID-related awareness campaigns and pass on government directions from time to time.

“They will be educated not to fall prey to misinformation campaigns. Steps will also be taken to spare them of mental stress,” said Mr. Karthik.

Meeting with traders

He held online meetings with traders about the measures to be undertaken in connection with the lockdown. It was decided that shops and establishments dealing in essential items would be operated only in accordance with the restrictions in place.

Mr. Karthik urged people not to turn needlessly anxious and assured them of full police support all along.

Meanwhile, the Rural police on Friday registered 325 cases for violations of the COVID protocol, arrested 102 persons and seized 309 vehicles. Nine persons were booked for quarantine violations, 3,015 for not wearing masks, and 2,934 for not maintaining physical distance.