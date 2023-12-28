Ernakulam District Ayurveda Hospital cries for development

December 28, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The future development of the District Ayurveda Hospital remains in limbo as the district panchayat’s original plan to go for a three-block with 400 beds remains on paper, except for a five-storied single block that turned operational more than a decade ago.

For a hospital that receives between 800 to 900 patients a day, the existing structure is woefully short of facilities for doctors, patients, and staff alike. With eight cents acquired for the Kochi metro, there is hardly space left for the remaining two blocks. Move to acquire more land was dropped in the face of stiff opposition from the hospital employees.

The original plan also provided for a two-storied building for the District Medical Officer’s office complete with a conference hall. But even that had to be kept in abeyance for want of enough space for the future development of the hospital, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 13 doctors are accommodated in the existing rooms with more than one doctor using a room, leaving with no privacy for consultations. The pharmacy is operated from a small room by the stairs with little room to store medicines. With no dedicated storeroom, three rooms, originally part of the pay ward, are now being used for the purpose.

The X-ray room could not be operated either as it was found to have been built not as per the specifications. The kitchen is also operated in a make-shift manner, with the staff having to carry the food to the patients on each floor. The hospital runs an in-patient wing with 50 beds.

“People’s representatives should take active interest in the development of the hospital using the development funds at their disposal so that facilities befitting a district hospital are made available to patients. Also, care should be taken to ensure that any future development is done in compliance with norms so that it does not run into trouble as in the case of the first block,” sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.