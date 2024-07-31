GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ernakulam district administration to close down collection centre for relief materials

Published - July 31, 2024 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

With the State government increasingly veering towards encouraging direct contribution through the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) rather than donation of relief materials for survivors of the Wayanad landslide, the collection centre opened by the Ernakulam district administration for relief materials is set to wrap up its operations on Thursday.

The centre was opened at the Regional Sports Centre at Kadavanthra here on Wednesday. Visiting the centre, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve reminded all of the big mission ahead in helping the affected people and said that even the smallest of contributions by individuals mattered.

Moolampilly evictees call for timely rehabilitation of Wayanad victims

“Enough relief materials could be mobilised. Those who have bought anything already need to contribute it. People should come together to overcome the present situation and thereafter. Nine ministers are camping in the affected area for coordinating relief operations,” Mr. Rajeeve said.

People are joining hands overlooking political affiliations and caste and religious considerations. Relief and rescue operations are being mainly routed through the CMDRF. Companies and establishments should use their corporate social responsibility funds towards this. Even individuals can donate whatever little they can considering the enormity of the challenge, he added.

The Minister urged people not to head to the disaster-hit areas in vehicles as it would only mar the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Wayanad was among Kerala districts that ranked high on ISRO ‘Landslide Atlas’

Kerala High Court judge Justice Devan Ramachandran hailed the great show of humanity in display in the disaster zone. Kerala stands united, and those affected should be assisted through funds rather than relief materials. Along with the National Disaster Response Force and Fire and Rescue Services, common people are participating in rescue operations braving the rain. Nowhere in the world would people remain so united for such a cause. Justice Ramachandran said he was proud of the people of Kerala.

The collection centre was opened by the district administration in coordination with an inter-agency group and Anbodu Kochi voluntary group. Arrangements have also been made for contributions to the CMDRF through scanning QR Code, account transfer, and cheques.

Fort Kochi Sub Collector K. Meera is the nodal officer of the centre.

Related Topics

natural disasters / Kochi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.