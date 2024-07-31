Ernakulam district administration to close down collection centre for relief materials

With the State government increasingly veering towards encouraging direct contribution through the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) rather than donation of relief materials for survivors of the Wayanad landslide, the collection centre opened by the Ernakulam district administration for relief materials is set to wrap up its operations on Thursday.

The centre was opened at the Regional Sports Centre at Kadavanthra here on Wednesday. Visiting the centre, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve reminded all of the big mission ahead in helping the affected people and said that even the smallest of contributions by individuals mattered.

“Enough relief materials could be mobilised. Those who have bought anything already need to contribute it. People should come together to overcome the present situation and thereafter. Nine ministers are camping in the affected area for coordinating relief operations,” Mr. Rajeeve said.

People are joining hands overlooking political affiliations and caste and religious considerations. Relief and rescue operations are being mainly routed through the CMDRF. Companies and establishments should use their corporate social responsibility funds towards this. Even individuals can donate whatever little they can considering the enormity of the challenge, he added.

The Minister urged people not to head to the disaster-hit areas in vehicles as it would only mar the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

Kerala High Court judge Justice Devan Ramachandran hailed the great show of humanity in display in the disaster zone. Kerala stands united, and those affected should be assisted through funds rather than relief materials. Along with the National Disaster Response Force and Fire and Rescue Services, common people are participating in rescue operations braving the rain. Nowhere in the world would people remain so united for such a cause. Justice Ramachandran said he was proud of the people of Kerala.

The collection centre was opened by the district administration in coordination with an inter-agency group and Anbodu Kochi voluntary group. Arrangements have also been made for contributions to the CMDRF through scanning QR Code, account transfer, and cheques.

Fort Kochi Sub Collector K. Meera is the nodal officer of the centre.