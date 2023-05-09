Ernakulam district administration orders restoration of roads before monsoon

May 09, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The district administration has ordered the repair of roads to make them motorable before the onset of monsoon.

The order came at a review meeting convened by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh on pre-monsoon road modification, on Tuesday.

He asked Jal Jeevan Mission officials to repair dilapidated roads in Karumaloor panchayat. Steps should be taken to surface the Choondy-Ramamangalam road at the earliest, the Collector said.

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) has been asked to find a permanent solution to waterlogging near metro stations. It was observed that areas such as Edappally and Ambattukkavu were hit even during light showers.

Waterlogging along Container Terminal Road and Edappally-Muvattupuzha road should be resolved. Cleaning up drains would help avoid inundation along areas including Toll Junction, the meeting observed.

Waste dumped in public places should be removed daily. Hotels and restaurants should arrange waste treatment facilities at source. Those guilty of dumping waste in public places should be prosecuted. Images of offenders will be published on social media to create awareness. The meeting directed the Local Self-Government department and the police to act jointly.

Steps should be taken to check dumping of waste in stone quarries. The meeting called for banning illegal parking along Container Terminal Road and Seaport-Airport Road by finding alternative space for the purpose.

Deputy Collector Usha Bindumol and officials of Revenue, Police and Water Resources departments, KMRL, National Highways Authority of India and Public Works department attended the meeting.