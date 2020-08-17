Kochi

Ernakulam District administraction takes over Mulanthuruthy church

Police stand guard at the Mulamthuruthy Marthoma Church after it was taken over by the Ernakulam district administration during the early hours of Monday.

Police stand guard at the Mulamthuruthy Marthoma Church after it was taken over by the Ernakulam district administration during the early hours of Monday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The district administration in Ernakulam took over the Mulamthuruthy church in the early hours of Monday after forcefully entering the church premises and arresting hundreds of protesters belonging to the Jacobite group of the Malankara church.

Those arrested include the Metropolitan Trustee Joseph Mor Gregorios and other church leaders, initial reports said.

The Supreme Court of India had passed a judgement in July 2017 ending all parallel administration of Malankara church and handed over cotrol of all the churches to to the Orthodox faction. However, there has been resistance from the Jacobite group against the take-over of the churches. A series of attempts by the administration had earlier failed.

