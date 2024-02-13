Ernakulam DDMA issues advisory against potential fire breakouts during summer

February 13, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has called for precautionary measures against fire breakouts considering the vulnerability to life and property in residential and commercial areas alike owing to the intensifying heat during the summer.

The advisory issued by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh, who is also the DDMA Chairman, came a day after the firecracker blast at Choorakkadu in Thripunithura.

The potential for fire remains high in markets, godowns, and waste dumping yards during the summer. The Fire and Rescue Services should in association with local bodies conduct fire audit in such vulnerable areas and issue safety guidelines.

Local bodies should take steps to clear shrubs and dry grass from neglected public spaces and issue notices to private property owners to clean up their land. Compliance with the instructions should also be ensured.

The agencies and departments concerned should take steps to clear roadsides and medians of dry grass and shrubs. The KSEB, PWD, Electrical Inspectorate, and the Fire and Rescue Services department should collectively undertake electric and fire audit in all hospitals, major offices, and public firms. Recommendations in the audit reports should be implemented by the authorities concerned at hospitals and firms in compliance with the Disaster Management Act.

Firefighting equipment should be ensured in firecracker production and storage units, plywood companies, and other such industrial units highly vulnerable to fire breakouts. The police, fire and rescue services, Factories and Boilers department, and the Labour department should inspect these units and ensure it. Strict guidelines should be issued to firms handling scrap.

Awareness campaigns should be organised by the police, health, animal husbandry, agriculture, forest, wildlife, fire and rescue services, local self-government and irrigation departments. This should be monitored by the taluk and village officers concerned through taluk-level development committees and village-level Janakeeya Samithis. Shortcomings, if any, should be brought to the notice of the DDMA at the earliest.

