Ernakulam DCPU for action against those who made minor serve snacks at liquor party

May 08, 2022 00:47 IST

Petition filed by 14-year-old girl’s father

The District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) has filed a report with the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KeSCPCR) recommending action against people accused of making a minor girl distribute snacks while they were having drinks along the sidelines of a wedding reception at their apartment complex near Aluva.

The report was prepared by a social worker attached with the DCPU based on an inquiry conducted at the direction of KeSCPCR on a petition by the 14-year-old girl's father, a resident of the apartment complex at Thottakattukara. He had sent the petition to the office of the Minister for Woman and Child Welfare, from where it was forwarded to the KeSCPCR.

The report found the petition to be true and recommended action, including the need for convincing the accused of the seriousness of the incident. “It is for the Commission to take necessary action as deemed fit. The report was submitted on February 2,” said DCPU sources.

As per the inquiry report, the family of the girl came to know about the incident, which took place on December 14, 2020, only a few days later from another person who attended the function. "The family then asked the girl about it and she confirmed it. The family said that though she had suffered mental anguish she had recovered from it and did not need counselling. The girl also confirmed this (during the inquiry)," the report said.

The father had filed the petition on January 3 this year. On the delay in filing the petition, he said that he came to know of the incident from his wife much later and that he was down with COVID-19 thereafter.

As per the petition, a group of men had gathered to have drinks on the terrace above the recreation hall of the apartment complex where the wedding reception was held. They got the minor girl to deliver snacks from the recreation hall below. "This was a serious lapse that caused her considerable stress. Strict action should be taken against the persons concerned since it amounted to violation of the Juvenile Justice Act," said the petitioner.

The father said that the men involved had ensured the safety of their own children while asking his daughter to serve them. He alleged that the liquor was served in the apartment without necessary permissions at a time when bars were shut and in violation of the COVID protocol.