Ernakulam DCC takes lead in restoring dilapidated memorial of Dalit freedom fighter

May 04, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Congress Committee (DCC) is paying its rich tributes to Amachadi Thevan, a Dalit freedom fighter who played a key role in the Vaikom Satyagraha, by restoring his memorial and dilapidated house at Amachadi Thuruth, a tiny island located in the Vembanad lake near Poothotta here.

It is part of the DCC’s efforts to remember freedom fighters on the occasion of the centenary of the anti-caste struggle. Thevan’s house and his tombstone had been lying in a deplorable condition for long. The memorial was found desecrated last month, prompting the Ernakulam unit of the Congress party to intervene. It was also alleged that the people staying nearby had tried to encroach upon the 20 cents.

“The tombstone has been spruced up, and we had laid granite as part of the restoration work. The renovation of the tiled-roof house, which was in a damaged condition, is in full swing. The DCC hopes to complete the work within a month,” said DCC president Mohammed Shiyas. “We have initiated steps to clear the encroachments. A walkway to the land has been set up through the nearby 62 cents belonging to Thevan’s daughter,” he said.

The Dalit leader had worked closely with Satyagraha leaders T.K. Madhavan and K.P. Kesava Menon. Thevan, who supported the Congress, was attacked by goons hired by Indanthuruthil Namboothiri, the leader of the upper castes. He was later arrested and tortured.

According to historians, his dwelling on the island was destroyed by the upper caste members after he returned from jail in 1925. It was Madhavan who helped him secure around one acre on the island.