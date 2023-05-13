HamberMenu
Ernakulam DCC celebrates Karnataka victory

March conducted on M.G. Road as part of celebrations

May 13, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) on Saturday celebrated the victory of the party in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

A march was conducted on the M.G. Road as part of the celebrations. DCC president Mohammed Shiyas and Shafi Parambil, MLA, led the march. They said the massive win had boosted the sentiments of the people who are fighting against fascist forces in the country.

The people had responded to the power and money politics propagated by the BJP. The verdict has served a blow to the ‘double engine’ government, they said.

