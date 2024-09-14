Ernakulam consumer rights panel slaps financial firm with fine of ₹7 lakh on charge of cheating

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has slapped a financial firm with a fine of ₹7 lakh on charge of cheating a consumer by promising high return on his investment.

The Commission comprising D.B. Binu, president, and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the order on a petition filed by one Narayanan M.G. of Vengoor against the partners of Popular Finance.

According to the complainant, he invested in a scheme that promised a high interest rate of 12% per annum on deposits. The opposite parties allegedly assured the complainant that the scheme had the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and the government.

The complainant made a total deposit of ₹6 lakh over some time. Initially, his account was credited with some interest. However, the complainant later discovered that the opposite parties operated without the approval of the government or the Reserve Bank of India. Subsequently, the opposite parties were arrested by the Kerala Police for alleged fraud and breach of trust leading to the closure of their establishments. The complainant alleged that the opposite parties neither refunded his investment nor paid the interest even after being released on bail.

The notices issued by the Commission to the opposite parties were returned by the postal department. The complainant then filed an Interlocutory Application (LA) requesting that the notices be published in a newspaper. Despite the public circulation of the notices, the opposite parties failed to appear on the scheduled date. Consequently, the Commission declared the opposite parties ex-parte due to their non-appearance.

The Commission said that the opposite parties’ non-appearance before them, despite being duly notified, constitutes an admission of the allegations against them. It added that the opposite parties had not only neglected their duty to reimburse the deposit amount with due interest but had also exhibited a consistent pattern of conduct that constituted gross negligence and a manifest indifference to the financial security of the complainants.

“This situation serves as a poignant reminder that regardless of one’s education or socio-economic status, anyone can fall prey to deceitful schemes. The pain and uncertainty faced by the complainant is not just a matter of legal concern but a human one, calling for empathy, justice, and the need to hold those responsible accountable. It is a stark reminder of the importance of safeguarding consumer rights and ensuring that those who exploit others for financial gain are met with the full force of the law,” the Commission observed.

Consequently, the Commission directed the opposite parties to refund the deposit of ₹6 lakh to the consumer and to pay ₹75,000 as compensation for deficiency in service, unfair trade practices, and the mental agony and physical hardships endured by the complainant and another ₹25,000 as cost of litigation.

