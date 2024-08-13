Ernakulam consumer panel orders insurance company to settle customer’s claim for loss of job following major accident

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered an insurance company to settle the claim made by a customer for loss of job following a life-altering accident, in compliance with the terms and conditions of a Group Critical Illness Policy, which the complainant was entitled to.

The commission comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the verdict on a petition filed by Vishnu Raj, a welder from Vaikom in Kottayam against the Health Claims department, Navi General Insurance Limited, Bengaluru.

The complainant met with a motor accident on January 1, 2020, which resulted in the total amputation of his left upper limb. Following the incident, the complainant was unable to continue his professional duties, leading to a significant loss of income. He had obtained a Group Critical Illness Insurance Policy linked to his home loan.

The policy was intended to cover critical specific conditions. Despite the illnesses and loss of job under severity of his condition and the resultant loss of livelihood, the insurance company repudiated his claim, the petitioner alleged.

The opposite party contended that under the policy, a loss of job is covered only if it results from a critical illness as defined in the policy. The loss of an upper limb is not categorised as a critical illness under the policy, and therefore, the complainant’s claim is deemed to be outside the scope of coverage. The policy clearly defines the categories of critical illnesses covered and does not extend coverage to accidents or injuries resulting from road accidents. They further argued that the complainant should seek remedy for his accident-related injuries under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Though the Insurance Ombudsman issued an award on March 29, 2021, directing the insurer to settle the claim of loss of job under the specified policy terms, the opposite party reiterated their arguments for denying the coverage in the first place.

The Commission observed that given the legal precedent and the facts of the case, it was evident that the opposite party had failed to honour its obligations under the insurance policy without proper justification. The opposite party’s actions constitute a deficiency in service and negligence causing significant financial and emotional distress to the complainant.

Consequently, the opposite party was directed to settle the complainant’s claim for loss of job in compliance with the terms and conditions of the Group Critical Illness Policy for which the complainant was entitled to. Complainant shall provide documents, if any, asked for by the opposite party which was essential to settle the claim, the Commission ordered.