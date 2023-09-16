Ernakulam consumer panel orders consultancy firm to compensate student

September 16, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered an immigration consulting agency to compensate a student and refund the amount she had paid as fee on charge of cheating her by not honouring the promise to secure her permanent residency (PR) visa to Canada.

The Commission comprising President D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the verdict on a complaint filed by Ancy K. Alexander of Palluruthy. The complaint arraigned the managing director and general manager of Amster Immigration Overseas Private Limited, Maradu, as the opposite parties.

The petitioner had applied for PR visa through the consultancy in September 2018. The consultancy had assured her that she was eligible for the visa and provided an assessment score. Subsequently, the petitioner paid a fee of ₹75,000 to the consultancy in January 2019. Besides, she had taken the IELTS exam, reportedly on the compulsion of the consultancy, for which she had to cough up an additional ₹1.49 lakh.

Since the visa was not forthcoming long thereafter, the complainant checked the status on the portal, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, and learnt that her application had been rejected on grounds of ineligibility.

The complainant alleged that all the reports, including the assessment report and IELTS score, given to her by the consultancy were fabricated because of which she was penalised and denied the visa.

While the opposite parties appeared before the Commission, they filed their version only 53 days after the statutory period, following which it was dismissed. The Commission found the complainant eligible for refund of ₹75,000 plus ₹10,000 as compensation and ₹3,000 as cost of proceedings. However, the Commission did not go into the merit of the complainant’s demand for relief for the amount she paid towards IELTS exams since the opposite parties were found neither involved nor responsible.

