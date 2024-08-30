Ernakulam consumer panel fines tour operator for unfair trade practice

The Ernakulam Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered a tour operator to refund and compensate a customer for the cancellation of a tour midway through after the elderly customer was tested positive for COVID-19 and had to undergo quarantine in Jordan.

The Commission comprising president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N. issued the verdict on a petition filed by Chandramohan Kavungal of Kunnumpuram in North Edappally against the managing director of Ravipuram-based Benny’s Royal Tours Pvt. Ltd.

The complainant joined a foreign tour to Egypt and Jordan conducted by the opposite party between January 16 and 26, 2022. The advertised tour package cost, including flight tickets, hotels, visas, and insurance, was ₹1,73 lakh per person. However, the complainant had to pay extra insurance charges on account of his advanced age, taking the cost to ₹1.80 lakh.

On entering Jordan after wrapping up the tour of Egypt, seven members, including the complainant, of the 25-member group were tested positive for COVID-19. Consequently, those seven had to cancel the rest of the tour and were placed under quarantine by the Jordanian Health department under police supervision. Meanwhile, the rest of the group, including spouses of quarantined individuals, completed the tour and returned to India.

For the return of the quarantined, the tour operator charged an additional ₹24,500 to cover the costs of new flight tickets, hotel accommodations, and transportation.

Though the complainant approached the insurance company for a claim of $1,000, it was rejected citing that the tour was undertaken outside the period covered by the insurance policy. It was discovered that the insurance policy had been erroneously issued for the period between February 16 and February 27, 2022, while the tour happened in January.

The opposite party on their part argued that the complainant’s claim was rejected due to a mismatch in the policy coverage dates, which they attributed to negligence on the part of the insurance company. The opposite party further argued that the complainant falsely claimed that the insurance policy details were provided in advance and not handed over at the airport as claimed by the complainant.

However, the Commission observed that the opposite party was responsible for ensuring that the insurance coverage was properly arranged for the tour dates. “By failing to do so, the opposite party demonstrated gross negligence and deficiency in service. This failure deprived the complainant and other tourists of insurance coverage during a critical period, exposing them to financial and psychological hardships,” the Commission said.

The oversight not only resulted in financial loss but also caused significant emotional distress for the complainant, a 73-year-old person. As a consumer, the complainant placed his trust in the tour operator, expecting a secure and enjoyable journey. Unfortunately, that trust was betrayed, transforming what should have been a joyful adventure into an ordeal filled with anxiety and hardships. The emotional toll of such an experience, especially for an elderly traveller, is profound, highlighting the gravity of the tour operator ‘s negligence, the Commission observed.

Consequently, the opposite party was asked to pay ₹25,000 for cancellation of the trip, refund of extra charges of ₹24,500, ₹15,000 as compensation for or deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, as well as for the mental agony and physical hardships endured by the complainant, and ₹10,000 towards cost of litigation.

