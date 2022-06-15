Ernakulam comes fourth with 99.6% overall pass percentage

Students of St. Antony’s HIgh School, Kacheripady, celebrate after the declaration of SSLC results on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

June 15, 2022 23:57 IST

3,974 students get ‘A plus’ in all subjects

Ernakulam district recorded an overall pass percentage of 99.64% in the SSLC examinations, the results of which were declared on Wednesday.

The pass percentage slipped compared to the corresponding figure last year. In 2021, the district came second after Kannur when it achieved an overall pass percentage of 99.8%. In 2020, it was 99.3%.

Of the 31,779 students who appeared for the exam this year, 31,667 became eligible for higher studies. As many as 3,974 students got ‘A plus’ in all subjects. Among the educational sub-districts, Muvattupuzha came first with an overall pass percentage of 99.81% followed by Kothamangalam (99.74%), Aluva (99.7%), and Ernakulam (99.45%).

The overall pass percentage in government schools was 99.25, while the corresponding figure in the aided sector was 99.67%. The pass percentage in the unaided sector was 99.94.

Nearly 250 schools won 100% victory. Of them, 89 schools are in Aluva, 70 in Ernakulam, 48 in Muvattupuzha, and 43 in Kothamangalam. Girls outshone boys in the category of ‘A plus’ in all subjects. Of the 3, 974 students who won ‘A plus’ in all subjects, 2,899 were girls. Students in aided schools won the maximum number of ‘A plus’ in all subjects (2,892). As many as 281 students in government schools won ‘A plus’ in all subjects. In the unaided sector, 801 students won ‘A plus’ in all subjects.