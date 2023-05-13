ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam Collector leads clean-up drive at civil station 

May 13, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOCHI

Waste materials collected during the drive segregated; non-degradable materials to be handed over to Haritha Karma Sena

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh led the waste removal campaign at the civil station at Kakkanad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh led a clean-up drive at the civil station at Kakkanad on Saturday accompanied by scores of employees, who used the holiday to answer the call for a clean, new Kerala.

‘Malinya Mukta Nava Keralam’ found its echo on the civil station premises with the Collector and employees beginning at areas close to the civil station canteen.

The employees also cleaned up office spaces they occupied on a day-to-day basis. Waste materials collected during the clean-up drive were segregated with non-degradable materials to be handed over to the Haritha Karma Sena.

Those who participated in the drive included Nava Keralam State coordinator T.N. Seema and Additional District Magistrate in charge S. Bindu, said a press release.

