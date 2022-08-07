Ernakulam Collector issues 10-day deadline to complete road, bridge repairs

Faced with public outrage over the pathetic condition of most roads and bridges in Ernakulam, District Collector Renu Raj has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Public Works Department (PWD), the Kochi Corporation and other local bodies to repair all damaged roads and bridges on a war footing and to submit a report in 10 days’ time.

She issued the directive in her position as chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and warned of strict action under the Disaster Management Act if the agencies did not submit their report within 10 days, after the completion of repair works.

The Collector’s directive comes in the wake of a two-wheeler rider being run over in a pothole-related accident at Nedumbassery on NH 544, on Friday night. Following this, the High Court of Kerala directed the NHAI to take immediate measures to fill potholes on the NH corridor.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve had directed the Collector to take necessary action under the Disaster Management Act.

Along with filling potholes, the agencies concerned are duty-bound to complete ongoing road and bridge repair works within the 10-day deadline. The Collector’s directive is in consideration of the possibility of more road accidents occurring due to potholed roads and continued rain in the district.