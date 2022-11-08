Ernakulam Collector asks officials to speed up land acquisition for government projects

District Collector Renu Raj has instructed officials concerned to speed up land acquisition for government projects in Ernakulam.

Speaking at a review meeting on projects that require land acquisition, the Collector said works such as identification of boundaries of land to be acquired and laying of boundary stones should be done at the earliest.

Besides, delay in completing survey should be avoided and fixing of prices for buildings should be speeded up, she said. The Collector said that fixing of the cost of buildings could be done with the help of private agencies under the supervision of the Public Works department (PWD), Buildings Division, said a press release here, citing the Collector.

Land acquisition is needed for a total of 52 projects, including GIFT City, Atlantis rail overbridge, broadening of Poothotta-SN Junction road, Angamaly-Airport-Kochi Bypass, Seaport-Airport road widening, Vaduthala-Perandoor bridge, and development of MC Road and the Muvattupuzha Bypass.