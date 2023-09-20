Ernakulam Central police visit ED Kochi office after complaint by CPI(M) councillor

September 20, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

A team from the Ernakulam Central police visited the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Wednesday following a complaint lodged by P.R. Aravindakshan, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] councillor and Health standing committee chairman of the Wadakkanchery municipality, alleging that the officials of the agency had physically assaulted him while he was questioned in connection with the multi-crore Karuvannur Cooperative Bank money-laundering case.

The police team carried out a preliminary inquiry based on the complaint. A decision on whether to file a first information report against the investigating officers of the ED will be taken on the basis of the preliminary inferences. The CPI(M) councillor had got himself admitted to a hospital alleging that he was beaten up by the ED officials.